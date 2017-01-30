Adding back flavor to commercial tomatoes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Have you ever noticed that supermarket tomatoes taste rather bland?

New research published from the University of Florida suggests there are ways to improve the flavor in the near future.

There’s a reason the supermarket tomatoes tend to be underwhelming in the flavor department. Indirectly, the answer may be us us.

Biologist Dr Peter Coppinger says that size and color could be robbing us of rich tomato flavors.

“We want to see nice round tomatoes with a nice uniform red with no spots and them,” said Coppinger. “We like them to be nice and big so we can slice and put them on our sandwiches. It turns out that a lot of those traits are incompatible with that really beautiful taste.”

Researchers recently looked through looked through nearly 400 tomatoes to find gene areas that impact flavor. They compared to them to varieties of heirloom and wild tomatoes

“That aroma that we associate with really nice heirloom tomatoes – those variations of those genes that are present in those wild relatives are not the same variations that are present in commercial,” explained Coppinger.

What commercial farmers have found is that bigger tomatoes often results in less sugar.

“There is a trade-off in the size of a tomato and the amount of sugar it produces, but there’s also another aspect to it,” urged Coppinger. “It’s not just the sugar that makes a tomato nice, it’s the volatile compounds that they produce. Unfortunately, it’s harder to detect.”

Scientists have relatively no problem removing the DNA from a tomato for testing, but searching the genes can take a long time.

“It takes some pretty highly sophisticated DNA sequencing,” added Coppinger. “Tomatoes contain up to 30,000 genes. They have to sort through a couple of dozen to find the right ones.”

Coppinger says it could take many years of cross-breeding to bring back the flavor.

For information on the research that inspired this article, you can contact the scientist in charge here: http://hos.ufl.edu/kleeweb/index.html