Annunciation Angels Preschool in Brazil to close at end of school year

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – The Annunciation Angels Preschool in Brazil reports they will be closing at the end of the school year.

In a press release from Father John Hollowell, the closing is due to a decrease in attendance and that the church is no longer able to financially support the preschool.

“It is with deep regret that we announce that the Annunciation Angels Preschool will be closing its doors at the end of this school year,” Father Hollowell said in the release.

For decades the Annunciation Angels Preschool has provided a ‘compassionate and caring environment in which to prepare countless young people to successfully transition into kindergarten.’

The Church will continue to help provide 2,500 weeks of food for families in need each year, continue to partner with other Christian communities to raise awareness of and funds to eliminate student hunger through the annual ‘Food for Families 5K,’ adopt needy families at Christmas and Thanksgiving, offer prayer opportunities and Bible studies for all, open our Church doors to be an emergency shelter, and keep our doors open throughout the week for those who need a welcoming and quiet place to visit and pray.