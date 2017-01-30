Elizabeth Smart to share message of hope at Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s one of the most followed “child abduction stories” in U.S. history. You probably remember the story of Elizabeth Smart. She was abducted from her Salt Lake City home and presumed dead by many.

Fifteen years later, Smart is sharing her miraculous story as part of the Indiana State University speaking series.

Turning tragedy into triumph is a personal mission for Smart. Her story begins in June 2002. Smart was a young, innocent 14-year-old girl. For nine months she was at the mercy of her captors. Smart was under constant threat against her and her family’s lives.

After an extensive search, in March 2003 she was rescued by police and returned home. Smart now spends her days advocating for missing children.

“There was so many times, so many times I wanted to give up, so many times I wanted to say I can’t do this anymore. I think everyone, at some point in their life, feels that way. Somehow I would make it through that day, and I made it through all nine months. I just couldn’t be happier to be here,” said Smart.

She will be speaking at Tilson auditorium at 7 o’clock on Monday evening. She will be sharing her journey from abduction to empowerment. The event is free and open to the public.

News 10’s Lindsey Yates sat down for an exclusive interview with Smart. The full report is scheduled to air Tuesday on News 10.

