Health officials talk about norovirus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s that time of year when many start to get sick.

The time between January and March is the most common time for the norovirus.

Christina Keller with the Vigo County Health Department says the term norovirus can be intimidating, but it’s a form of the stomach flu.

“Typically what we see here is the symptoms that everyone knows that come with the stomach flu,” Keller said. “That is unfortunately vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, all that stuff that we don’t like to talk about.”

Keller says it’s really easy for people to pass and get norovirus.

“It could be sharing drinks, or utensils or food with the person who is currently infected with norovirus,” Keller said. “All the way to general contact with that person or touching anything that they’ve touched.”

Norovirus can show up in places like schools.

It can also be passed along through food.

Keller says there’s always one thing they emphasize, and that’s cleanliness.

“We want to put an emphasis on washing hands after you use the restroom,” Keller said. “So unfortunately that’s really how norovirus is spread. From people who originally are not washing their hands after they use the restroom and spreading it that way.”

Unfortunately if you get norovirus there isn’t much you can do.

You’ll want to clean areas that might be contaminated.

You can also work to help calm your stomach and make sure you’re staying hydrated.

“Antibiotics are not going to be helpful in this case because it’s not a bacterial infection,” Keller said. “So basically all we can do is take in things that will help with our symptoms.”

The Centers for Disease Control has more information about norovirus.