Indiana State University President addresses international students after travel ban issued

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State University President Dan Bradley sent a letter to international students enrolled at ISU in the wake of the travel ban issued by President Donald Trump.

President Bradley stated he is angered and saddened by ‘the actions taken by some parts of the U.S. government’ that he states are creating anxiety and fear.

“The executive order issued by President Trump banning entry to the United States by those individuals from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen has resulted in a great deal of confusion and anxiety,” Bradley said in the letter.

Bradley continued to suggest that any ISU students and scholars from those counties should not travel outside of the United States until the situation becomes ‘more clear.’

“It is my hope that time and the courts will clarify and resolve these issues. Our international students and scholars bring important perspectives to our community at Indiana State and are an integral part of building an environment of inclusive excellence for everyone studying, working and living on campus. These issues directly impact our students and our colleagues, and it is more important than ever that the members of our campus community provide an open, welcoming and understanding atmosphere.

For all international students:

ISU officials are encouraging them to work with the staff in the Center for Global Engagement if you plan to travel outside of the United States. In addition to the information below, please visit https://www.indstate.edu/global for information on additional resources available to international students.

International students from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen:

“Because of the uncertainty surrounding this executive order and travel ban, travel outside of the United States is discouraged until more information is available. Individual situations may differ, so please contact the Center for Global Engagement if you believe that you need to travel outside of the United States for any reason.

The Center for Global Engagement is available to assist all international students to discuss individual circumstances and the impact on student visa status. I urge you to talk with one of these individuals if you have any questions about these recent events.”

Maria Chaqra – maria.chaqra@indstate.edu

El-Houcin Chaqra – El-houcin.chaqra@indstate.edu

Jennifer McClure – Jennifer.mcclure@indstate.edu

The Center for Global Engagement will provide additional information, including information about campus community forums, in the near future. Please watch for these announcements about upcoming events.