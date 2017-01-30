Man fires shot at group near 7th and Hulman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are investigating after a gunshot in Terre Haute

It happened Monday afternoon just before 1:00 near 7th and Hulman.

According to police, they responded to a criminal recklessness report.

When officers arrived on the scene they learned there was a confrontation between two groups over stolen property.

Police learned a black male in dreadlocks pulled out a gun and fired a single shot towards the other group.

The man fled the area right after he fired the shot.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.