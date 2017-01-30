Minor injuries reported after accident in ‘Snake Hollow’ area in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash Monday morning in the area known as ‘Snake Hollow’ in Parke County.

The single vehicle accident happened just after 8 a.m. on U.S. 41 near the 132 mile-marker.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts stated the accident involved a blue 2001 Ford Ranger truck driven by an 18-year-old from Mecca. There were two passengers in the truck as well, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old.

The truck was southbound on US 41 and lost control on the icy roadway as the driver attempted a left curve. The pickup left the roadway on the west side and rolled over.

ISP reports all three were wearing seat belts which reduced injuries and/or saved their lives.

The driver was not injured but the two passengers were transported for minor injuries. Officials report they were on their way to school at Riverton Park High School.