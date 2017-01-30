Popular Terre Haute radio stations under new ownership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Hi-99 WTHI-FM finds itself under new ownership for the first time since the 1990’s.

Midwest Communications purchased the radio station.

The sale of Hi-99 and The River went into effect at midnight.

You’ll find The River on a new and stronger signal, 98.5 FM.

Emmis Communications sold its former Terre Haute stations to Midwest and DLC Media, which is based in Washington, Indiana.

DLC will operate three FM signals, 92.7, 95.9, and 99.5 out of studios that are under construction in Brazil.

That is expected to open sometime in March.