Special delivery: Two Linton residents arrested after meth was mailed to their house

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s a unique twist on a drug investigation in southern Indiana.

Linton Police says 54-year-old James Welch and 25-year-old Lindsay Ann Staten were arrested after they became aware of meth being shipped through the mail.

According to a press release, a package containing eight ounces of meth was intercepted and delivered by United State Postal Service Inspectors to Welch;s home address.

Welch and Staten live together.

The estimated street value of the meth is $16,000.

Through a search warrant, authorities found that package of meth, marijuana, the syringe, and other drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects are currently in the Greene County Jail.