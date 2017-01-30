Terre Haute native named Fort Wayne Region President for Old National Bank

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute native has been named the Fort Wayne Region President for Old National Bank.

Dan Doan will replace Wendell Bontrager who is leaving to serve as president of Equity Bank in Wichita, Kan. Doan, who will be relocating to Fort Wayne from Terre Haute as part of this transition, will retain his responsibilities as CEO of Old National’s Northern Super Region.

“We are excited to welcome Dan Doan and his family to Fort Wayne,” said Jerry Henry, an Old National Bancorp Corporate board member and president of Midwest Pipe & Steel. “I’m confident he will immerse himself in the community and will be a true asset in every capacity that he serves.”

Doan began his banking career in 1977 at First Citizens Bank in Greencastle, which was acquired by Old National in 1985. He earned his bachelor’s degree from DePauw University and an MBA from Indiana State University. He is also a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

“Old National is incredibly pleased to bring a servant leader of Dan Doan’s stature and experience to the Fort Wayne market,” said Bob Jones, Old National Chairman and CEO. “With his extensive financial industry experience and great track record of community leadership, Dan is an ideal fit for this position.”

Doan is very active in the community, and is looking forward to getting involved in the Fort Wayne community. In addition to serving as past Chairman of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, he serves on the Board and Executive Committee for the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., and on the Steering Committee of Terre Haute Tomorrow.