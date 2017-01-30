Tobacco Ban Proposed for ISU Campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The CDC estimates secondhand smoke causes nearly 34,000 heart disease deaths each year.

Part of the reason Indiana State University Grad Student Katie Lugar started the student organization Tobacco-Free Blue.

She says, “It is a health concern for people no matter if they do use tobacco or not. So we really want to make sure that that health mission is our focus and that way we can protect the health and well-being of everybody here.”

Tobacco-Free Blue is proposing a tobacco ban on ISU’s campus that wouldn’t just cover cigarettes. It would also include chewing tobacco and e-cigarettes.

It would also mean designated smoking shacks would go away.

With areas like the smoking shacks closed on campus, one may consider just smoking in a vehicle. Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be allowed on campus either.

Lugar says, “In the policy it’s included that you can smoke in your private vehicles, but in order to streamline the consistency of the policy, we would propose that any campus property is tobacco free property.”

This could create several issues for students who smoke, including having to go off-campus to smoke. For the time allotted between classes, it could inhibit students from being able to smoke.

ISU Sophomore and smoker, Larissa Verhoeven says, “We’re already in designated areas. We’re already helping people out that don’t like the smoke. So I don’t think they should be taking the designated areas away from us, when we’re already here for them.”

Several other Midwest colleges are picking up on the tobacco-free trend including Ball State University and Eastern Illinois University.

While smoking students would be inconvenienced by the ban, it may be just the push they need to make a change.

When asked if the smoking ban would cause the smoker to give up the addiction, ISU student Kelita Burrell says, “Probably yeah, if I’m really that desperate. It’s not a bad thing health-wise and money-wise, especially for a college student budget.”

Tobacco-Free Blue plans to meet with various university government bodies over the next year to work on the ban and get it into place. However, Lugar says she wants the campus to know there is room for discussion.

She says, “We want to hear all sides because it’s not a one-sided issue. This policy would ultimately impact everybody who comes to visit campus, lives on campus, who works at campus, who commutes to campus every day. So we really want to make sure we’re hearing all voices.”

Lugar shared one smoking cessation option that has proven very helpful those trying to quit smoking. You can find that information here.

Locally, you can also reach out to Chances and Services for Youth. They provide a monthly newsletter about tobacco prevention and cessation. You can find the link for that here.

News 10 will continue to follow the developments of the proposed tobacco ban.