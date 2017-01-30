Troopers work multiple accidents on Interstate 70 after snow moves through Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police Troopers with the Putnamville Post responded to several accidents Sunday evening into Monday morning due to snowy conditions.

Troopers worked accidents on Interstate 70 from 10 p.m. on Sunday until 7 a.m. on Monday.

During that time Troopers responded to two accidents with injuries, 10 accidents with property damage, 15 vehicle slide offs and assisted four stranded motorists.

ISP Sgt. Joe Watts reported no life-threatening injuries were reported in the crashes. Watts also said the accidents were a result “vehicles and tractor-trailers traveling too fast for conditions and leaving the roadway striking objects or jackknifing.”