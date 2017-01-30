Vigo Sheriff doesn’t want to repeat history re: county jail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – When current Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing began his career in the sheriff’s office in 1991, he remembers the current jail had its share of issues despite only being 11 years old at the time.

“When I started working in the jail, they (the inmates) would plug up the toilets, and it was like Niagara Falls in our kitchen,” Ewing recalled. He says that same problem persists today. There’s another long-time problem that still plagues the jail: overcrowding.

“This is nothing new to Vigo County,” the Sheriff said. ” In fact, I would argue that this wheel was set in motion back in the 80’s.”

Vigo County opened the current jail in 1980. In June of that year, the Terre Haute Star quoted then-sheriff Andy Atelski as saying the jail was obsolete before even welcoming its first inmate.

“It talks about how this was going to be an 85 bed facility, and Sheriff Atelski says, ‘I’ve already got 100 people-plus over in the old jail,” Ewing recalled.

Atelski had the bunks altered to fit more beds, which increased the jail’s capacity to 133. Then in the early 2000’s, the county decided to convert the former Annex to jail space, which increased the jail capacity to its current cap of 268 inmates.

“Sheriff (Bill) Harris at the time said that he believes this was a short-term solution,” Ewing recalled. He also said the jail was overcrowded within months of the new bed space opening.

“I don’t want us to fall into this same trap we started in,” said Sheriff Ewing. “It’s time to dig our way out and put this whole thing to rest.”

Right now, the county is considering a podular-style jail with 534 beds costing $68 million. Ewing says it’s time for county leadership to stop throwing away good money with no vision for the future.

“That’s why I’m so adamant about history not repeating itself,” Ewing said. “We can’t look like fools again.”

Ewing also responded to criticisms of locating a new jail near the aquatic center. He says the jail will also be home to the sheriff’s office, adding extra security to the area. He also pointed to Hamilton County, which built a new Noblesville High School on property that’s adjacent to its county jail.