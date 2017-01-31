Anti-Trump graffiti found around Lafayette



LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are looking for the person or group responsible for anti-Donald Trump graffiti.

The Lafayette Police Department received four reports over the weekend of spray-painted messages against the President. All four were located on the city’s east side.

One message was found on a utility building at Kossuth Street Baptist Church. The other three were along Earl Avenue and have since been removed.

Police believe these incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.