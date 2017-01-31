Boy Scouts change guidelines to accept members based on gender identity

FILE - In this Sunday, June 8, 2014, file photo, a Boy Scout wears his kerchief embroidered with a rainbow knot during Salt Lake Citys annual gay pride parade. The Boy Scouts of America's top policy-making board planned a vote Monday, July 27, 2015, on ending its blanket ban on gay adult leaders while allowing church-sponsored Scout units to maintain the exclusion if that accorded with their faith. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A century-old policy has updated guidelines.

For more than 100 years, The Boy Scouts of America has relied on the gender listed on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility.

Now, that’s all changed.

Starting Tuesday, the organization will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout program based on the gender identity indicated on the application.

The monumental changes stem from an eight-year-old transgender boy from New Jersey who decided to take a stand on civil rights.

The Boy Scouts started accepting gay leaders in 2015.