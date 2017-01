TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Tree trimming crews are out in full force.

If you’ve driven down U.S. 40 in the last week or so, you’ve probably seen crews out working.

Several workers are busy cutting down tree limbs.

They want to get rid of any branches creating hazards in power lines.

Duke Energy says they want to gain back space near the lines that tree are overtaking.

Drivers are reminded to move over and slow down if crews are working.