Crime stoppers program: “That was a huge case and it was solely from a tip.”

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – $25,370, that’s how much money crime stoppers rewarded to community members in 2016. Their involvement is helping resolve unsolved cases, while putting the people responsible behind bars. News 10 went to find out the benefits of the Crime Stoppers program.

Think back to November of 2016. At a home on Dallas Drive in Vigo County, thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property was found. Police reached out to you for help. “That was a huge case and it was solely from a tip,” said Chief Deputy John Moats of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

A tip through crime stoppers led police to solving the case. Moats added, “They’re thrilled to death to get their property back.”

And that’s why crime stoppers is in place. Last year the program received 963 tips, made 22 arrests and recovered $80,000 worth of cash and drugs.

“It is designed to get the communities involvement in helping solve crimes,” said Chief Deputy Moats.

You might recognize Chief Deputy John Moats. Each week there’s a crime stoppers segment right here on News 10, informing the public on what cases they need extra assistance. “Everybody knows what’s going on and some you don’t get any response back. With us now attaching it to our social media, it seems to be getting out more. So, we’re getting a lot of good tips.”

Crime stoppers is anonymous. You call and tell police what you know. A system that keeps you safe.

Chief Deputy Moats explains, “They take your information down and give you a number to correspond back with at a later time. We don’t have your contact information or know anything about you.

Even a little information, can go a long way. “It takes a whole community. So anything, any information we can get is greatly appreciated.”

Again all tips to crime stoppers are anonymous and you could receive a reward if your tip leads to an arrest. If you know any information regarding cases here in the Wabash Valley, call crime stoppers. That number is 812-238-STOP.