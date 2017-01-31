Indiana to appeal federal ruling dealing with parental rights of same-sex couples

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Back in July, Donnika and Nikkole Barrett obtained a birth certificate for their son, Gabriel. It’s a birth certificate that lists both women as his parents. That wasn’t possible prior to a ruling by Federal Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, which paved the way for female same-sex couples to list both spouses on the birth certificates of their children. The Barretts were one of eight Indiana couples who sued the state… and won.

News 10 spoke with the Barretts by phone upon learning news of an appeal filed by the Indiana Attorney General’s office. The Barretts told us the AG’s office told them back on Inauguration Day to expect an appeal in this case. Their attorney confirmed the case will be heard by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. The attorney told the Barretts to expect the hearing to take place in the fall.

So why fight this fight? Donnika and Nikkole told us back in July of 2016 it’s about peace of mind. Prior to the judge’s ruling, only the birth mother could be listed on the birth certificate. The Barretts told us if something happens to the parent listed, the other parent had no rights and could not make any decisions for the child. The judge’s ruling changes all of that.

They also told us having both names on their son’s birth certificate will make life easier on them when they enroll him in school and begin saving for college.

The Barretts said they do not want to see things go back the way they were prior to Judge Pratt’s ruling. They both said they’ll keep fighting for the parental rights of same-sex couples, regardless of what happens in this case or what this administration does.

We’ll let you know when a hearing date is set.