TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A man who is connected to a stabbing agrees to plead guilty in his case.

Brandon Bendekovich is charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

He will serve four years of probation and he will also be evaluated for mental health and substance abuse.

That’s for an incident that happened last February.

Terre Haute Police say several people, including Bendekovich jumped a victim. Police found the victim on a porch with several stab wounds.