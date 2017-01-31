Plans to sell Enoco Coal Mine in Knox County on hold

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Plans to sell an abandoned coal mine in Knox County are on hold for now.

The Knox County Parks Department says it will not sell the Enoco Coal Mine. The department only received one bid for the 145 acre of property.

For now, the land will be leased for farming.

Proceeds from the sale were originally going to be used for the Fox Ridge Nature Park project. Despite the change of plans, parks leaders say they have other ways of raising the needed revenue.

”It’s kind of a weight off everyone’s shoulders because we don’t have to go through the easement process,” explained Rama Sobhani, Knox County Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent. “We don’t have to worry about what’s going to happen to it 30 years down the line as long as the parks department owns it we can be sure the integrity of the land is going to be okay.”

