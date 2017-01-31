Professor explains how plants are cloned

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You may see more clones across the valley in the near-future.

That’s because an Ivy Tech professor is teaches a class how to clone plants from stem cells. Life and Physical Science Assistant Professor Mark Flinn teaches that to his students as part of a biotechnology program.

They clone african violets using stem cells.

“Plants have stem cells just the same way people and everything else has stem cells,” explained Flinn. “It’s just that they’re a little easier to control with plants and easier to grow from a sample.”

Students remove portions leaves on the plant near the stem or near stomatic tissue.The tissue is placed in a medium containing nutrients to feed and stimulate the plant.The process to grow the cells to a leafy plant can take many weeks.

“They cut a small section out of that we’re going to transplant into the ‘chute media’ to grow the top half of the plant,” added Flinn. “Then after about six weeks when it’s grown leaves, they’ll transplant into the root media to grow the roots; that takes another six weeks. Then they wind up with a small plant that we’re going to transplant into soil.”

There’s a very specific, practical, and local reason that Flinn combines tissue science and biotechnology in his class.

“That’s something that everyone is exposed to in Indiana is corn and soybeans growing out in the field,” urged Flinn. “A lot of people don’t understand is that it’s a biotechnology company that produces those plants, and in a very similar way to how we produce these african violets.”

The growing plants are kept in a greenhouse at room temperature with high humidity. They get about 12 hours of light through special light bulbs that simulate sunshine.

Out of the past six years, students have used only two originator african violet plants to produce hundreds of clones.