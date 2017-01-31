Proposed laws aim to reform Illinois group homes

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois lawmakers are proposing six new laws that would strengthen licensing requirements and oversight for thousands of group homes for adults with disabilities.

The proposed legislation follows an investigation by the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2jRlu0A ) that exposed substandard living conditions and widespread harm among such facilities.

Illinois officials say the legislative measures are part of a continuing overhaul of the state’s fragmented and sprawling group home system that shelters over 12,000 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Illinois Department of Human Services has urged lawmakers to shore up investigative shortcomings and eliminate a licensing loophole that surfaced late last year when state officials revoked Disability Services of Illinois’ license, citing “imminent risk” to residents.

The private network of group homes served 45 residents in Chicago and the south suburbs.

