Purdue faculty backs Daniels’ stance on Trump’s travel ban



WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels said he is actively looking for any students and faculty who may be stranded after President Donald Trump’s travel ban. This comes after Daniels criticized Trump’s executive order over the weekend.

Daniels said Trump’s travel ban was a “bad idea” at Monday’s University Senate meeting.

“Some revision or a complete do over might be a better idea,” said Daniels.

Senate Vice Chair Alberto Rodriguez said, “We were prepared to ask him questions if he didn’t and we’re glad that he was able to address it right away because it was very reassuring.”

Daniels said he’s concerned for Purdue’s 100 students and 10 faculty members from the seven countries involved in Trump’s executive order.

“We’re looking and checking with people,” said Daniels.

He said as of now, he is not aware of any students or faculty who have been stranded. He said he is aggressively looking into it.

“Most Americans think that protecting the country against terrorists is very important and we can probably do better,” said Daniels. “But this way is not the way to go about it and it can do a lot of unjust and inhumane things along the way.”

Many faculty members said this is the kind of leadership the university needs in times of uncertainty, especially since Purdue has one of the largest international populations in the country.

“I would like to encourage him speaking out more for the Purdue values,” said Rodriguez. “Because we’re a university that’s supposed to have an open door to diversity and he’s congruing with our mission.”

Political Science Professor Laurel Weldon said, “I think his voice will be louder than even many others who would make similar comments because of his stature both as a Republican and as an education reformer.”

Weldon said the ban has not only affected the Purdue community, but it also may affect the future success of the university.

“Governments of Canada and Australia and other speaking countries are in a tough competition for students in the global marketplace for international students,” said Weldon. “And this will definitely undermine our appeal.”