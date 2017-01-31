Sen. Alting heads legislation to help homeless Hoosier veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — State Sen. Ron Alting unveiled Tuesday legislation to help homeless Hoosier veterans at the Indiana Statehouse.

Senate Bill 517 would require the Indiana State Lottery Commission to create a scratch-off game to benefit veterans throughout the state. The bill would establish the Veterans Homelessness Assistance Fund and would be overseen by the Indiana Department of Veterans’ Affairs, which would distribute grant funds.

Under the legislation, these funds would be used for veteran programs including mental health, drug addiction, housing and job training assistance.

Sen. Alting was joined by State Sens. Michael Delph and James Merritt in authoring the bill. Alting also worked with members of the American Legion from Lafayette and other veteran organizations from around Indiana.

“In 2016, there were 663 homeless Hoosier veterans across the state,” Alting said. “Although this number has steadily decreased over the past few years, it’s still too high. I believe this legislation will provide the much needed services that focus on mental health and job training that will allow these veterans to get back on their feet and live a quality life.”

Under the propsed bill, the money can only be used for services benefiting veterans:

Programs focused on preventing and eliminating homelessness by providing a safe and secure living condition.



Assistance with moving out of public housing, toward permanent housing.



Helping veterans find federal and state resources.



Offering veterans therapeutic services.



Offering veterans assistance with job training and job seeking.

In Marion County, Alting said there are 326 homeless veterans — which accounts for 25 percent of homeless population. In Greater Lafayette, the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center has housed 238 veterans and their families since 2013.

The bill will now head to the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs and the Military. It’s slated to be heard Tuesday, Feb. 7.