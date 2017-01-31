Terre Haute Family Spans Six Generations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Every family has its quirks, whether it’s a crazy uncle or maybe Italian heritage.

One Wabash Valley family has a quirk that spans several decades.

Tuesday was the first time all six generations of the Reedy family were under the same roof.

Third generation, Debby Tarrh says, “I mean we’ve had five generations for some time, so for a sixth one to come along, it’s pretty amazing I think!”

Debby says that years ago, people used to get married and start families a lot earlier.

She explains, “So my grandmother got married when she was 16. And my mom got married when she was14 and had me when she was 16, and I’m the first born. And so then, I had him (son Rick) when I was 18.”

Rick Tarrh, the fourth generation had his son Rik at 21. Fifth generation Rik had his son, Carter at 21 too.

For a bit of a family tree:

Great-Great-Great Grandma Freda (Reedy) Boes, 94

Great-Great-Grandma Barbara (Boes) Berry, 77

Great-Grandma Debby (Berry) Tarrh, 61

Grandpa Rick Tarrh, 42

Father Rik Tarrh, 21

Baby Carter Tarrh, 6 Weeks

The family shared that Great-Great-Great Grandma Freda has never used a computer.

But the quirks of the family don’t stop there!

Debby says, “So I married a “Rick” so he was the first one in the family. My brother-in-law is Rick. We named him (her son) Rick Jr. And the thing that was really funny is when he was little he used to say, ‘Why didn’t you give me my own name?’ Then he turned around and named his son Rik.”

Now for some people the thought of family get-togethers for birthdays or holidays brings about a certain level of stress.

However, that isn’t the case for the Reedy’s!

Second generation, Barbara Berry, says, “They’re always asking me, ‘Grandma, when are we coming to your house for lunch?’ And I said, ‘Well, I think we have it next month.’ Because we take turns and usually we have it whoever is in charge, and we have it here, and they take care of the cleanup and everything.”

So with a family that loves being together, what could be better than carrying on that tradition?

Fifth generation, Rik Tarrh, says, “It’s cool I think, after her (great-grandma) talking to me about how rare it is having six generations. It’s awesome, hopefully we can keep it going just … it’ll be a while. But it would be awesome to keep going with six generations.”

So keep an eye or listening ear out in the next 18 years or so, there could be seven branches to the Reedy family tree!

The Guinness Book of World Records lists the record for most living generations in a family is seven.