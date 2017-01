TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute man facing child sex crimes intends to plead guilty.

Jason Childress agreed to charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Right now, there is no agreement between the parties as to sentencing.

The plea agreement states that Childress will not serve a term greater than six years.

Childress will also be required to register as a sex offender.

He is expected back in court on March 27th.