Terre Haute residents see higher sewer rate bills due in February

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Many heated Terre Haute City Council meetings took place in the fall of 2016.

That’s as the city worked to figure out how to fund the Long Term Control Plan.

That plan updating the city’s sewer and treatment process mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Ultimately the city voted to raise sewer rates by 21 percent.

Something Mayor Bennett calls unfortunate but necessary.

“What this most recent rate increase is for is for phase two,” Bennett said. “There are five phases to our long term control plan. So we need to spend another 100 million dollars over the next 12 years basically.”

The sewer rate increase was reflected on your January bill.

And now as February approaches, you’re getting ready to pay with that increase included.

“For minimum users it’s about $3.75 more a month. Still I’ll repeat though and tell people again that we have one of the lowest sewer rates in the state of Indiana.”

The funds go to things like building a new sewage treatment plant and unfortunately other things that many won’t be able to physically see.

“We’ve got some sewers that were built in the 1800’s here downtown,” Bennett said. “We relined them with concrete. Well, nobody has seen any of that work. We’ve built a new high rate treatment facility and two system that capture all the solids that go into the river and so nobody can see any of that.”

And while it wasn’t an easy decision as the mayor and council worked it out.

Bennett says the increase impacts him as well.

“My bill’s usually about 33 something a month and it’s 37 now,” Benet said. “So, you know, that’s just the way it is and I’m fortunate, we’re all fortunate that’s all the increase was.”

The first increase came at 16 percent.

The other 5 percent increase will happen in January of 2018 to total 21 percent.