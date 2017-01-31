West Terre Haute business taking to social media for help after Tuesday morning theft

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A West Terre Haute business has taken to social media asking for help after a theft.

John’s Car Wash and Auto Detailing reports the auto cashier was stolen from their West Terre Haute location Tuesday morning.

They took to social media stating it was around 2:30 Tuesday morning when two males in a pickup truck broke into and stole the auto cashier causing extensive damage. The truck is described as a mid-2000 Chevy regular cab with a 4×4 sticker on the side. It is also believed that the taillights on the truck were damaged during the theft.

The business stated a cash reward will be provided for information leading to arrests.

If you have any information in this case you can call the West Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 533-2114.