City moves forward despite Illinois budget crisis

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) – Residents in Illinois have been suffering without a state budget for nearly two years. As a result, cities across the state are left without money to invest back into their economies.

Now residents in Marshall, IL are fed up with the state’s gridlock and are taking matters into their own hands.

“The State Constitution is very clear. You have to have a balanced budget and you have to have a budget. Both are against the law,” said Mayor Camie Sanders.

Sanders says it’s time to reinvest in the city’s economy after operating without a budget for nearly two years.

“We started moving forward without them because it’s obvious this isn’t going anywhere very fast,” said Sanders.

So Marshall is diving in head first to building a new pool.

“We’ve got a really good pool committee out there raising funds,” said Sanders.

“We’ve got to keep growing, if we don’t, these little towns wither away,” said funding co-chairman Sara Tarble.

That’s exactly what Tarble is working to avoid. She has spearheaded fundraising for the pool, raising $200,000 so far.

“To me it would be a safe place for the kids to go, where they’re outside, they’re exercising,” said Tarble.” They’re not sitting inside on a computer all day long or playing video games, they’re out in the fresh air.”

Residents like Tarble won’t stop until the city reaches the final goal of $500,000 to complete the pool.

“The city has gotten creative to raise money. A Marshall man donated this brand new, $60,000 Mustang to raffle off as a fundraiser to collect more money.

Tickets are $100. You can purchase those tickets here: http://www.marshallpool.com/win-a-car

“Marshall needs to keep going on, without the state,” said Sanders.

So whether Illinois legislators can agree on a state budget or not, the small town isn’t wasting anymore time.

The city plans to start bidding in March and construction in August on the property the old pool is located.

Illinois’ Attorney General, Lisa Madigan has filed a suit in court to stop paying all state officials until a budget is confirmed. The next vote for the state budget is February 7.