Cost-share program helps combat invasive plants in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Along the edges of some farm lands, old fields and ditches are unwanted guests.

“The folks here have realized that in natural areas, and even more urban areas, that there are these plants that are just taking over and they want to do something about it,” said Will Drews, natural resource specialist.

Drews works with the Knox County Soil & Water Conservation District. He says when it comes to invasive plants, the county has its own list of worst offenders.

“The Asian Bush Honeysuckles were introduced for wildlife I think, as well as Autumn Olive, and now those shrubs have just gone crazy,” he said, “and then there’s other things like Wintercreeper was actually a landscape plant and was introduced to be a nice ground cover that would cover an area that other plans wouldn’t touch.”

The invasive plants can threaten natural tree and shrub growth. That’s why Drews is hoping to shed light on a new program in the Knox County area, the Invasive Plant Species Management Cost Share Program.

“What we could expect, without doing anything, in 50 years or so would be to no longer have really forested areas, but have these just weedy, invasive species like kind of cesspools,” he said, “Hopefully this program will help kind of foster that more involvement, more active management to help try and prevent the worst case scenario.”

The cost-share program targets landowners with natural areas, such as woods, wetlands, prairies, etc., of about one to ten acres. Through a Clean Water Indiana Grant, the district is able to award up to $3,000 in cost-share assistance for removal and management of invasive plants.

“I’ll have the plant prescribed, they’ll do the work or we’ll hire a contractor to do the work, and then we’ll reassess,” Drews said, “and it’s on that reassessing where they’ll get reimbursed for the cost-share for the work they’ve done.”

The initiative is not just about removing the invasive plants, but replacing them with better options for the environment.

Drews says they are still accepting applications for the cost share program, if you’re interested in learning more click here.