Developer eyes east side land for new business in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Terre Haute shoppers could soon have a new option. That’s as a developer submits a request for rezoning.

It’s for a stretch of area along state road 46 that is being designated a commercial hub.

Jared Bayler with Vigo County Area Planning says they’re excited for the potential a new business brings.

“We’ve anticipated for years now that, kind of like a steam engine, that commercial development would pick up speed and pick up some momentum out there,” Bayler said.

The area has seen growth since Walmart came to the east side in 2006.

The latest large development being Meijer.

All good signs according to Bayler.

“When you have regional draws, or anchor stores such as the two big department stores that are out there, that increases traffic flow in a region,” Bayler said. “The increased traffic flow then brings that same area to the attention of other developers.”

Despite all the development, Terre Haute residents have some thoughts on what they’d like to see come to the east side.

“Well the changes are good but we still need some stuff like some really nice restaurants, maybe a night club,” Reither Young said.

“We need more access to auto repair,” Robert Blessing said. “We need stuff like this out here. We should have a Denny’s. A 24 hour restaurant. There should be a place where we can stop in and get a bite to eat.”

Bayler says that’s what their office works to do.

All in order to help that area continue to grow.

“The greater diversity that we have, as far as commercial businesses, the greater draw it is for that area,” Bayler said. “So if we can encourage multiple anchor stores with satellites that offer a diversity of goods, we can create an additional draw to that area.”

Now, there’s no official word on what exactly could be coming to this area.

But of course we’ll continue to keep a close eye on this story.

The rezoning request goes before area planning Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Vigo County Annex.

City council is set to hear the request on Thursday at their Sunshine Meeting.

Here’s a list of developments on the east side:

– 2006: Walmart

– 2008: Riddell Bank

– 2009: Vigo County Federal Credit Union

– 2011: Holiday Inn

– 2011: Sycamore Terrace Apartments

– 2015: Meijer