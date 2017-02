Related Coverage Two Terre Haute women busted on prostitution charges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Florida woman is behind bars in Vigo County on prostitution charges.

44-year-old Jennifer Hon was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Wednesday.

Details surrounding her arrest are unclear at this time.

She is facing a charge of prostitution.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you more details as soon as they become available.