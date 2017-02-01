Illinois State Police still seeking information in 2008 Edgar County double homicide

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – Illinois State Police is looking for any information in connection with a double homicide from 2008.

Illinois State Police from District 10 made a social media post on Jan. 28 in regards to the murder of Ryan Riddell and Mark Prasse.

Both men were murdered in Prasse’s home in rural Edgar County on Jan. 28, 2008.

“Illinois State Police Zone 5 Investigations continues to follow up on all new leads and is actively investigating this double homicide,” the social media post stated.

If you have any information in regards to this case, contact the tip hotline (217) 278-5004 where you can remain anonymous by leaving a message.

“It has been nine years and we encourage anyone with information to come forward. Your information may be what leads to an arrest.”