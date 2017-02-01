ISU wins thrilling OT game over Evansville

The Indiana State men’s basketball team rallied from 12 down in the second half to win 85-84 in overtime against Evansville. Brenton Scott, who had 22 points in the win scored the game-winning layup with 13 seconds left in OT for the Sycamores.
