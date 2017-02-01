Parke County investigation underway for crimes against a child

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are investigating allegations of crimes against a child.

On Tuesday, Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at a home in Carbon, Indiana belonging to 35-year-old Barbara Laswell.

Laswell was arrested on a warrant out of Parke County for two counts of neglect of a child.

Police also arrested 55-year-old Darwin Laswell on warrants stemming from this same investigation.

Prosecutors in Parke County are working to determine the charges Darwin Laswell will face.