Pest managers forecast more ants this spring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You may see bugs coming out a little earlier this winter and spring due to recent temperature swings.

Phones have been pretty busy for pest experts this winter – it’s not an uptick in calls about mice, but more along the line of insects.

Action Pest Control Manager Justin Summers says mild days this winter have brought out the termites and ants early.

“Usually that’s something we’ll see in like March or April,” said Summers. “To see that in January is pretty odd for this time of year.”

Summers reports that mouse and bedbug populations haven’t changed much from fall population-wise.

If you want to cut down on ants and even mosquitoes down the line, you should tackle the spring cleaning early.

“If you leave the leaf debris and leaf litter up against the house in the spring, they’ll start nesting in those areas,” urged Summers.

Should you find ants already in your home – it might not always be suitable to use a fogger.

You might need professional help according to Action Pest Control Service Manager Gary Hamke.

“Finding the nest is the key to the whole thing,” explained Hamke. “That’s sometimes very difficult if they overwinter in a wall or some kind of a concrete block.”

Action pest control managers suggest barrier treatments for this year to be done in early March.