Several representatives from Terre Haute at committee hearing on Senate Bill 354 for proposed casino

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana Senate committee on Public Policy is holding a hearing in Indianapolis to discuss and hear testimony on Senate Bill 354. This bill would establish a casino in Terre Haute if passed.

Testimony began with Senator Jon Ford (R – Terre Haute) who filed the bill back on Jan. 4.

Sen. Ford discussed how Rising Sun revenues dropped from $150 million annually to $50 million. Ford reminded those in the audience that the proposed Terre Haute casino and Rising Sun would be connected.

This means the Terre Haute location could not operate if the Rising Sun casino were to move or close. Full House Resorts stated it will put $6 million into Rising Star no matter what happens with the proposed Terre Haute location.

But, they believe the Terre Haute location could help the Rising Star location.

Full House says support of casino from TH community is overwhelming. — Jon Swaner (@jonswaner) February 1, 2017

Officials believe the Terre Haute location would capture gaming revenue from the area especially from Illinois.

Full House will contribute $3 million to French Lick/West Baden Historical boards, acknowledges FL’s importance in state. — Jon Swaner (@jonswaner) February 1, 2017

Others who traveled to Indianapolis include Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett along with Councilman Nasser and Councilman Elliot.

All three of them talked about how a casino would help Terre Haute’s financial picture. Councilman Elliot also said that the casino could help with low paying jobs and unemployment in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.