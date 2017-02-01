Suspect arrested for battery after striking ISU Police Officer at campus event Monday night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute man is facing battery charges after physically striking an Indiana State University Police Officer.

Claude Hudson is accused of punching an ISU officer multiple times.

According to the probable cause, Hudson was attending the Elizabeth Smart Speaker Series at ISU on Monday evening.

The officer reported seeing Hudson playing with a knife while starring at Elizabeth Smart. The officer says Hudson put the knife in his pocket and started walking towards Smart, avoiding the line of people waiting to see her.

The officer tried to question Hudson and that’s when witnesses say Hudson punched the officer in the stomach multiple times.

Hudson was picked up with an arrest warrant and appeared in court this Wednesday morning. His bond was set at $25,000 cash only with no 10 percent.

Hudson’s criminal records also show he was convicted of attempted murdered back in 1991 for a case in Nevada.