Suspect arrested in connection to 7th and Hulman shooting incident has lengthy criminal history in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident that happened at 7th and Hulman on Jan. 30.

Brandon Segers, 26 of Chicago, was booked into the Vigo County Jail just before 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

In the incident at 7th and Hulman, there was a confrontation between two groups over stolen property.

Police learned a black male in dreadlocks, now identified as Segers, pulled out a gun and fired a single shot towards the other group.

Court documents state the case began early Jan. 30 when a theft report was made. The victim stated her home was broken into and two gaming devices were taken. Those two items were later listed for sale on Craigslist.

“The victim contacted the seller… through the site and told the seller she wanted to buy them. The seller and the victim made arrangements to meet… at the mini mart at 1701 S. 7th Street… at approximately 1 p.m,” court documents stated.

The victim and a friend went to meet the seller while the victim’s boyfriend waited in a nearby alley. The seller, identified as Segers and a female, identified as Tanisha Brown, arrived with the stolen gaming devices.

When the victim confronted Segers, that is when he “pulled a handgun out from the right side of his pants, pointed it at her and pulled the trigger several times, however, the weapon did not fire,” court documents state.

Court documents state there was a struggle over the gaming devices and that Segers attempted to fire his gun additional times, however it did not fire.

“He (victim’s boyfriend) said he confronted the suspects at which time the male pointed a handgun at him, and fired one shot at him, barley missing him.”

Surveillance video from the mini mart clearly shows the entirety of this confrontation as well as clearly showing the faces of all involved.

THPD reports Segers was located at a in Terre Haute on Jan. 31. When officers went to serve the warrant, Segers refused to answer the door. After a search warrant was obtained for the motel room, the THPD Special Response Team was called in to assist.

Our News 10 photographer was at the motel early Wednesday morning while SRT was on the scene. Segers and Brown were taken into custody without incident.

Segers is facing three charges of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and burglary. His bond has been set at $75,000 cash only with no 10 percent allowed.

Tanisha Brown, 25 of Terre Haute, was arrested for robbery and burglary. No bond has been set for her.

Segers and Brown will be in court this morning. News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.

Now, Segers has been arrested several times in Vigo County over the years. In December of 2014 he was arrested for theft and carrying a handgun without a license.

In that case officials report Segers stole a military tribute handgun from Carson’s Firearms and Archery on Springhill Road in Terre Haute. That led to a police chase that ended in downtown Terre Haute. Segers was taken into custody and the handgun was recovered.

On Jan. 5, 2017 Segers was arrested after a pursuit with Terre Haute Police. THPD reports a suspicious vehicle was located near the Red Roof Inn. When officers ran the license plate on the vehicle, it came back registered to a different vehicle that had been reported stolen.

“Officers activated emergency lights and sirens and engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect vehicle, which was a Chrysler PT Cruiser,” a press release from THPD stated.

Segers was arrested for criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and theft for being in possession of the stolen license plate.