Suspect wanted for battery and burglary at 1931 Woodlawn Ave. arrested

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A second suspect who was wanted in connection with a burglary and a battery at a home on Woodlawn Avenue has been arrested.

Kody Wright, 32 of Danville, Ill., was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Jan. 31 just after 4:30 p.m.

This case began on Jan. 11 at 1931 Woodlawn Avenue around 1 a.m.

Court documents state the back door was kicked in and the suspects began ‘ransacking a bedroom’ looking for something. The victim stated Kody Wright and another unidentified suspect were checking a bedroom, looking for a gun.

The victim stated the third suspect, later identified as Jacob Breda, 33 of Terre Haute, stayed with her saying, “everything was going to be alright.”

The victim believes they were looking for a gun that Breda had brought over on a previous occasion to sell to her cousin, but she was unsure if he had purchased it or not.

Court documents state Kody Wright pointed a gun at the victim threatening to kill her. “Kody then began striking her in the head with the handgun cutting her head in several places. [Victim] said Kody also fired the handgun into the floor of the residence.”

Breda was arrested for burglary with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Wright is facing charges of burglary resulting in serious bodily injury and battery committed with a deadly weapon.

Just two days after this incident on Jan. 11 there was a shooting and a battery reported at 1931 Woodlawn Avenue.

Those victims were Brandon Shorter and Dennis Deluca.

The probable cause says Brandon Shorter was hit in the head multiple times with an unknown object. It also says someone shot Dennis Deluca in the upper torso.

Now, looking deeper into the case we’ve learned that Brandon Shorter is actually facing charges filed in January.

Those charges include dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, auto theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

At this time we have not been told if Jacob Breda or Kody Wright are connected to the incident on Jan. 13 at the home.

We’ll of course follow this story and update the information when we can.

Additionally, Kody Wright had been arrested in Vermillion County after a traffic stop on Nov. 13, 2016.

It happened along State Road 63 in the area of County Road 800 South. Police say the car, driven by Wright, was going 91 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.

While searching the car, a deputy and K-9 recovered paraphernalia for both marijuana and methamphetamine along with syringes, scales, $1,100 cash and an open bottle of Hennessy Cognac on the front passenger floorboard.

Officials say Wright had a BAC level of .18 percent and tested positive for marijuana.

Wright was charged with the following:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Endangering a person Operating a Vehicle with Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance or its metabolite Reckless Driving Possession of Methamphetamine Unlawful Possession of a Syringe Possession of Paraphernalia Driving while suspended or Revoked Possession of marijuana Open alcohol container