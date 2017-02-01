Three facing drug charges, children removed from home in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – Three people are behind bars after police bust a suspected mobile meth lab.

It started with a traffic stop in Vermillion County on Wednesday morning.

Police pulled over a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Carl Cottrell II.

During the traffic stop, police found an active mobile meth lab in the vehicle.

Officers arrested Cottrell and obtained a search warrant for his home in Clinton.

After searching the home police arrested Roger Jackson and Jacqueline Cottrell.

An unknown number of children were removed from the home.

Carl Cottrell II was charged with manufacturing and possession of methamfetamine, possession of precursors, possession of stolen property and maintaining a common nuisance.

Jacqueline Cottrell and Roger Jackson were charged with child neglect, possession of marijuana, possession of methamfetamine, and possession of methadone pills.

Police credit the pseudoephedrine watch list for helping to make these arrests.