TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Do you want to take a cold swim for a good cause?

Coming up on Saturday, February 11th Indiana State University students and other community members will raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Indiana by taking part in a Polar Plunge.

Anybody can participate in the plunge, but there is a catch.

To take part, you need to raise $75, or $50 with a student ID.

Registration for the event takes place at the Student Recreation Center at 9:00 a.m. the day of the event, with the plunge starting at 10:00 a.m.

Spectators and guests are welcome to attend.