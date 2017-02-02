City Council hears public views on proposed casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It was a full house Thursday as Terre Haute residents got to sound off on the proposed casino.

A presentation from the parent company of rising star casino talked about what the casino could offer the area.

The casino itself could potentially bring 750 direct jobs.

The attraction could serve an estimated one million customers each year.

However many in the crowd tonight spoke out against the casino.

Many cited research they’ve done showing a correlation of crime.

Others said people spending money at the casino and entertainment there in turn won’t spend in the city.

However many local leaders were there with their own research.

Many of them showed support for the proposed casino and saying some of the studies of crime are untrue.

“Full House, sir, wants us to think that a casino will solve all our city budget problems,” one Terre Haute resident said. “And create a large number of jobs.”

“In my opinion, and based solely on this research, that I feel is, that I am confident because it’s peer reviewed,” Terre Haute Police Assistant Chief Shawn Keen said. “And appears to be a totality of the research, and based on evidence based approach to this, I do not feel that it’s substantiated that casinos themselves reflected an increase in crime.”

Now Greg Goode with Indiana State University says they support the casino.

He adds that the other universities in the area do as well.

The representative with rising star casino told city council members that the casino in rising sun has been positive.

He told the people in the crowd that are against the casino that he would personally drive a group down there.

Offering for them to see for themselves the area and speak with local residents.

The council also held discussions about updating the city loans, updating the fire code and rezoning land on the east side of town for new business.