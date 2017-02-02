Cookies and football; the perfect combination

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – If you don’t feel like creating the next Pinterest Masterpiece for the big game…why not let the Girl Scouts do the work for you?

Some of the nation’s most recognized cookies are getting stocked up for extra orders.

Girl Scout Cookie booths have been set up at businesses all around the Wabash Valley.

If satisfying your taste buds while watching football isn’t enough, just know you’ll be helping out your local Girl Scout programs by funding camps, scholarships, and a whole lot more.

