Crime Stoppers: Money and items stolen from four churches in Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information in four burglary cases involving churches.

Officials report the Agape Christian, Maryland Community, The Lewis Seventh-day Adventist and the Shepherdsville Baptist churches were all burglarized within the past two weeks.

Money and other items were taken including an office safe. A van was also stolen, but later found abandoned in Terre Haute.

“The method used to enter two of the churches was simply breaking and entering through a window,” Vigo County Chief Deputy John Moats said. “Physical evidence was collected from the scenes and is currently being evaluated by lab staff.”

If you have any information in regards to this case, call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP or you can use this link.

Remember, all tips are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.