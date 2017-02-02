Driver facing several charges after two seriously injured in Jasper County accident

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – Two people were seriously injured and the driver is facing charges after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday evening in Jasper County, Illinois.

Illinois State Police report the accident happened just after 7:30 p.m. (CT) on Jasper County 400th Avenue near Jasper County 1975th.

Officials report a blue 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by Wayne E. Belford, 37 of Oblong, was traveling east on 400th Avenue when the truck ramped the levy causing the truck to go airborne.

Belford lost control of the vehicle and went off the road striking several small trees and shrubs. The truck then rolled multiple times into a field on the south side of the road. A passenger in the truck, a 31-year-old female from Oblong, was thrown from the truck and was found about 15 yards from the vehicle.

She was airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville. Another passenger in the vehicle, a 38-year-old from Oblong, was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

Belford is facing charges of failure to reduce speed, improper lane usage, aggravated reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.