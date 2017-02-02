Fork in the Road: The New White Steamer

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) – A rare treat for the Fork in the Road crew becomes a treat for all of you as well.

Since Kevin Orpurt was the one who recommend this latest spot, he got to tag along and enjoy the food for himself.

So the crew loaded up and headed to Washington, Ind. For the new White Steamer!

And from the second you walk up to the restaurant, they get your attention.

“I was driving down the street and I have always been drawn to places like this, little diners, and I saw them cooking the hamburgers in the window and I thought, ‘That’s it. That’s where I’m going,’” Orpurt explained.

That was more than a decade ago, and Kevin has been hooked ever since.

Agnes Geisler is hooked too. “We just loved the food, the hamburgers were just outstanding.”

So hooked that she and her husband bought the white steamer.

“It started in 1938 and we are like the 4th or 5th owner of it.”

That’s right she said the White Steamer has been in business since 1938. And if you ask Agnes what has changed over 79 years?

“Really nothing….we’ve kept everything the same as it was,” Agnes said. “It’s marvelous to me, it amazes me how this little place has stayed in business all these years.”

Agnes says the thing that has brought people through the doors for almost eight decades, the hamburgers.

“I think they are the best hamburgers in Indiana, they are just, they are great hamburgers they really are. They are freshly made every day.”

And customers agree. On a regular day workers will make and sell 200 to 300 hundred burgers.

“On Fridays and Saturdays it’s like 500 to 600 a day. It’s just amazing what this place, these hamburgers mean to so many people.”

Charlotte Geary has been a waitress at the steamer for 30 years. But don’t let that number fool you, she is tough to keep up with during the lunch rush.

“I’m waiting on a lot of people now that were babies when I first started.”

As the crew waited for their burgers and shakes, we made sure Kevin felt like a member of the Fork in the Road, by giving him a hard time of course.

For more information on the New White Steamer, check out their Facebook page!