GOP leadership: Time for serious discussion on Sunday sales

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s legislative leaders say it’s time to have a serious discussion on Sunday sales of carryout alcohol – again.

Though he cautions the effort may fail once more, GOP Senate leader David Long calls Sunday sales a piece of “low-hanging fruit” to consider. Grocery chains, convenience stores and pharmacies have pushed for years to have Indiana’s eight decades-old ban lifted but a compromise has been elusive.

House Speaker Brian Bosma says he has long supported allowing Sunday sales and calls the ban an “outlier.”

This year’s proposal creates a supplemental dealer’s permit for Sunday sales. Liquor stores would not be required to obtain the permits.

Long says he has not spoken with the chairman of the committee where the measure awaits a hearing about whether it will be considered.