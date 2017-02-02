Semi rollover in Coalmont shut down State Road 159 on Thursday

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A semi accident in Clay County shut down a section of State Road 159 for more than three hours on Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation reports a semi hauling corn overturned on State Road 159 at McNabb Street in Clay County. This is on the north side of Coalmont.

Indiana State Police reports the semi was carrying several bushels of corn and they spilled on the road and into a yard.

The tractor was south on SR 159 when the driver attempted to move over to allow another vehicle to pass that was traveling north. “In doing so, the trailer drifted off the roadway taking with it the tractor,” ISP Sgt. Joe Watts reports.

No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.