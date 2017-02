Related Coverage After mistrial declared, Judd Hopkins goes back to trial for child molestation allegations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A man that’s facing child molestation charges appeared in court for a hearing.

Judd Hopkins was arrested in June of 2016.

According to reports, he’s accused of having sex with a six-year-old child.

Police say the child was molested at a babysitter’s house.

Hopkins did have a previous trial that ended in a mistrial.

He remains in the Vigo County Jail.